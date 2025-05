Umm Al Qaiwain marks groundbreaking of AYA Beachfront Residences

The Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain today held a special ceremony to mark the laying of the foundation stone for the “AYA Beachfront Residences” project, launched by Deyaar Development in collaboration with Umm Al Qaiwain Properties.This ambitious project aligns with Deyaar’s vision to strengthen its posi...