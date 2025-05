ADIO, ITOCHU forge strategic partnership to accelerate investments into Abu Dhabi’s high-growth economy

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and ITOCHU Corporation (ITOCHU), one of Japan’s most prominent trading and investment firms, have entered a strategic agreement to support the expansion of ITOCHU’s portfolio companies into Abu Dhabi. Signed during the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Tokyo, the pa...