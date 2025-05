Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan School in Astana

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has visited the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan School in the Kazakh capital, Astana, accompanied by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.During the visit, His Highness and the President of Kazakhsta...