UAE President receives invitation from Custodian of Two Holy Mosques to attend Gulf-US Summit in Riyadh

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, inviting him to attend the upcoming GCC-US Summit scheduled to take place in Riyadh later this month.The message was ...