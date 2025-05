UAE Gender Balance Council showcases national achievements at G20 Women’s Empowerment Working Group Meeting in South Africa

The UAE, represented by the UAE Gender Balance Council, participated in the second technical meeting of the G20 Women’s Empowerment Working Group, held in South Africa on 8–9 May under the country’s G20 Presidency.The UAE delegation included Mouza Mohammed Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of...