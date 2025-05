EGA reaches 50% construction milestone on UAE’s largest aluminium recycling plant

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) on Tuesday announced that construction of the UAE’s largest aluminium recycling plant has reached 50 percent completion, 42 days ahead of schedule.The 170,000 tonnes per year facility is being built next to EGA’s existing smelter in Al Taweelah. So far, more than 1.2 m...