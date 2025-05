Salik reports AED751.6 million in revenue for Q1 2025

Salik Company, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended 31st March 2025 (Q1 2025). Total revenue for Q1 grew by 33.7 percent YoY to reach AED751.6 million. EBITDA for Q1 increased 37.9 percent YoY to AED519.6 million. In Salik’s core toll...