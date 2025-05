Moro Hub, DIFC forge strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation

Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) during the 3rd edition of Dubai FinTech Summit. By combining their strengths, Moro Hub and DIFC are positio...