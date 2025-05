American Community School of Abu Dhabi honours Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi

Under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS) honoured Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi with the 2025 ACS Community Leadership Award. . The award was presented by Sheikh Nahyan during the 2025 AC...