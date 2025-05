World Oil & Gas Cup 2025 crowns winners of its inaugural edition in Azerbaijan

Petroleum Development Oman was crowned champion of the World Oil and Gas Cup 2025 for the “Masters” category, after defeating the Zien Group (Germany). OQ Group (Oman) won the ‘’Elite'' category after triumphing over SOCAR (Azerbaijan).The four-day World Oil and Gas Cup 2025 kicked off at the “ASK Aren...