Saud bin Saqr receives delegation from UK’s Royal College of Defence Studies

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received a delegation from the United Kingdom’s Royal College of Defence Studies, led by Philip Parham, Director at the College and former UK Ambassador to the UAE. The meeting was held at His Highness’ pal...