Saudi Arabia, US sign Strategic Economic Partnership

RIAYDH, 13th May, 2025 (WAM) – His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and US President Donald J. Trump of the United States co-chaired the Saudi-US Summit at the Royal Court in Al-Yamamah Palace today.Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the ...