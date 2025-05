Agthia reports AED1.3 billion in Q1 net revenue

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2025 (WAM) – Agthia Group PJSC today announced its financial results for the three-month period ending 31 March 2025.The Group reported AED 1.3 billion in revenue for Q1 2025, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 11.4%, with the quarter lapping the one-time wheat trading activit...