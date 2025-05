Top middleweight contender Robert Whittaker to face off against Reinier de Ridder at Abu Dhabi Fight Night on July 26

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), returns to the UAE capital with an epic middleweight fight as No.5 ranked Robert Whittaker takes on rising star Reinier de Ridder on Saturday, 26 July, at E...