Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses launch of Barwa' initiative for senior citizens and People of Determination

DUBAI, 13th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, witnessed the launch of the ‘Barwa’ programme, an initiative developed by the Dubai Land Department in collaboration with the Communi...