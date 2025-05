Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Novartis Middle East sign MoU to enhance public health awareness, disease prevention in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Novartis Middle East FZE (Novartis), an Innovative Medicine’s company, to raise awareness, advance prevention, and improve disease management practices, particularly for...