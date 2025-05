DP World International League T20 Season 4 to commence on 'Eid Al Etihad'

The DP World International League T20 Season 4 will begin on 2nd December 2025 – Eid Al Etihad, with the six-team, 34-match tournament set to conclude with the final on 4th January 2026.CEO DP World ILT20 David White said, “Following extensive discussions with all our stakeholders, we believe the 2nd December 2...