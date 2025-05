Kuwait oil price up $1.16 to $65.69 pb

The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by US$1.16 to US$65.69 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to US$64.53 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on WednesdayAt the global level, the price of the Brent crude went up by $1.67 to $66.63 per barrel, the same occurred to the West Texas Int...