EMSTEEL delivers AED2.2 billion in revenue for Q1 2025

EMSTEEL Group announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, reporting revenues of AED2.2 billion, which marks a one percent increase compared to the same period last year.EBITDA reached AED266 million, with an EBITDA margin of 12.3 percent compared to 13.7 percent in Q1 20...