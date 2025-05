Al Ansari's net profit after tax surges to AED109 million

Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC has reported solid first-quarter results for 2025, with a 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in operating income to AED294 million.Net profit after tax rose 10 percent YoY to AED109 million, up from AED98.7 million in the same period last year. EBITDA climbed 13 ...