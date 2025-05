On behalf of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi leads UAE delegation to Gulf-US Summit in Riyadh

On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has led the UAE delegation to the Gulf-US Summit held today in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has participate...