Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Saudi Crown Prince on sidelines of Gulf–US Summit in Riyadh

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met, today, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the Gulf–US Summit held in Riyadh.The meeting focused ...