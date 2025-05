XRG expands gas portfolio through strategic partnership with PETRONAS in Turkmenistan

XRG, PETRONAS and the Turkmenistan State Enterprise Hazarnebit have signed a new Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with the State Concern Turkmennebit for the offshore “Block I” gas and condensate fields in Turkmenistan.As part of the transaction, XRG and PETRONAS signed a long-term Gas Sales Agreement (...