Al Ain to host 6th edition of IMMAF Youth World Championships in July

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced that the 6th edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships will be held in Al Ain Region for the first time from 21st to 27th July 2025. The tournament will be held at the Al Ain Convention Centre (ADNEC Al Ain), with over 1,000 male and...