UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.During the meeting, His Royal Highness conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of...