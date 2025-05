Liquids supply from non-DoC countries expected to grow by 0.8 mb/d in 2025 to 54.0 mb/d, 54.8 mb/d in 2026: OPEC

Liquids supply from countries not participating in the Declaration of Cooperation (non-DoC) is expected to grow by 0.8 mb/d in 2025 to average 54.0 mb/d. Liquids output in the OECD (excluding Mexico) is expected to increase by 0.5 mb/d, y-o-y, mainly on the back of production increases in the US, Brazil, C...