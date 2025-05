Launch of Neuralink’s UAE-PRIME in Abu Dhabi marks powerful moment for future of health: Mansoor Al Mansoori

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has stated that the launch of Neuralink’s UAE-PRIME clinical trial in Abu Dhabi - the first international site outside North America - marks a powerful moment for the future of health. He made the statements following the...