TAQA Group reports revenue of AED14.2 billion for Q1 2025

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) has reported its earnings for the three-month period ending 31st March 2025. TAQA delivered a 3.8 percent year-on-year revenue growth, reaching AED14.2 billion, primarily driven by higher pass-through items in Transmission and Distribution (T&D). While TAQA re...