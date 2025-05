UAE values families as pillars of progress: Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed

H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed, Vice-Chairperson of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, emphasised the vital role of the family as the foundation of society.On the occasion of the International Day of Families, H.H. Sheikha Mariam, “We are reminded of the p...