Amlak Finance posts AED28 million net profit in Q1

Amlak Finance reported net profits after income tax of AED28 million for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 4 percent year-on-year increase from AED27 million in the same period last year.The company’s total revenue rose by 15 percent year-on-year to AED76 million in the first quarter of 2025, up fr...