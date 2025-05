EU economy greenhouse gas emissions up 2.2% in Q4 2024

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the EU economy greenhouse gas emissions were estimated at 897 million tonnes of CO2-equivalents (CO2-eq), a 2.2% increase compared with the same quarter of 2023 (878 million tonnes of CO2-eq). The EU’s gross domestic product (GDP) registered a 1.5% increase in the fourth qu...