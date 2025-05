UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

A new 5GW UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi was unveiled today at Qasr Al Watan in the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and President Donald Trump of the United States of America, who is on a state visit to the UAE.The new AI campus, the largest outside the US, will ...