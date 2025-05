Kuwait crude oil drops to US$64.08 per barrel

The price of Kuwaiti crude oil declined by US$2.45 on Thursday, settling at US$64.08 per barrel, down from US$66.53 the previous day, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced.According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Brent crude futures also fell by US$1.56 to US$64.53 per barrel, while West Texas I...