8th Sharjah International Chess Masters features 350 players

SHARJAH, 16th May, 2025 (WAM) – The 8th Sharjah International Chess Masters Championship will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, from Saturday until 26 May.The event features 350 players from 60 countries,...