Acute food insecurity, malnutrition rise for sixth consecutive year in world’s most fragile regions: Report

GENEVA, 16th May, 2025 (WAM) – Acute food insecurity and child malnutrition rose for the sixth consecutive year in 2024, pushing millions of people to the brink, in some of the world’s most vulnerable regions, according to the Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC), released today.A joint statement iss...