Fujairah World Taekwondo Cadet Championships set new participation record

The Emirate of Fujairah has broken the record for the number of participants in the 7th World Taekwondo Cadet Championships, which was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, from 10th to 14th May.The five-day event at the Zayed Sports Complex has ...