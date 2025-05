UAE-US: A strategic partnership built on five decades of mutual cooperation, shared interests

ABU DHABI, 17th May, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, welcomed United States President Donald J. Trump, during his state visit to the UAE on May 15-16, 2025. The historic visit highlighted the enduring friendship, shared values, an...