Baghdad Summit: Guterres calls for end to war in Gaza, respect for sovereignty of Syria, Lebanon

BAGHDAD, 17th May, 2025 (WAM) – António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, stressed the need for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the unconditional release of all hostages and the free flow of humanitarian aid ending the blockade, now.‘’Nothing justifies the collective punish...