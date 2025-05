Japan Jan.-March GDP shrinks for 1st time in 1 year amid weak spending

TOKYO, 17th May, 2025 (WAM) – Japan's economy shrank an annualised real 0.7% in the January-March period, the first contraction in a year, government data showed, underscoring that domestic demand was sluggish even before higher U.S. tariffs took full effect.In the first quarter of 2025, real gross...