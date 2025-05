International Museum Day 2025: Shaping future through culture, connection, says DCT-Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2025 (WAM) – Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Department of Culture and Tourism–Abu Dhabi ( DCT-Abu Dhabi), reaffirmed Abu Dhabi's belief in a future shaped not only by data or infrastructure, but by ideas, heritage, and human connection.In an Op-ed marking the Internatio...