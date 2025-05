GCC-Stat: General Gulf inflation rate logs 1.7% by end of December 2024

MUSCAT, 18th May, 2025 (WAM) – The Consumer Price data released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) indicated that the general inflation rate in the GCC countries rose by 1.7% at the end of December 2024 compared to the figures recorded...