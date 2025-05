Mansour bin Zayed attends luncheon hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended a lunch banquet hosted by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President and Chairman of the Camel...