Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Layered Medium: We Are in Open Circuits’ exhibition

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Patron of the Abu Dhabi Music Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Jae Song-yoo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE; Choi Sook-ma...