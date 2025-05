UAE President offers condolences on passing of Ali Musabbeh Al Shamsi in Al Ain

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his condolences today on the passing of Ali Musabbeh Al Shamsi during a visit to the family’s majlis in Al Ain.His Highness extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, praying that God bless him with mercy and f...