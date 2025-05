UAE’s HM Al Shahen Triumphs in Rome, remarkable victory in UAE President’s Cup Series

The UAE’s HM ALCHAHINE delivered a standout performance to capture the title in the fifth leg of the prestigious UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, held at the historic Capannelle Racecourse in Rome, Italy, on Sunday, 18th May 2025. The race forms part of the 32nd edition of the ...