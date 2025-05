Saud bin Saqr attends signing of MoU between Ras Al Khaimah, Miami to enhance cooperation across sectors

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Investment and Development Office, today witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ras Al Khaimah and Miami, Flor...