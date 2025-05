ADQCC participates in ‘Make it in the Emirates’ in partnership with M42

The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC), in partnership with the global health champion M42, is participating in the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates 2025, the UAE’s premier industrial event, held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi from 19th to 22nd May. This participation underscores ADQCC’s...