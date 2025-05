Julphar plans to invest AED300 million over next five years: CEO

ABU DHABI,19th May, 2025 (WAM) -- Basel Ziyadeh, CEO of Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), affirmed that the company continues to strengthen its position as a key driver of the pharmaceutical industry in the UAE. He noted that Julphar exports more than 80% of its production to around 40 glo...