Ghitha Holding, ADNH Catering sign MoU to explore local sourcing, supply chain collaboration

Ghitha Holding, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) Catering at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE).The agreement was inked by Falal Ameen, Group CEO of Ghitha Holding and Laura Abizova, Procurement &...