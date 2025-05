Hamed bin Zayed attends opening of fourth 'Make it in the Emirates'

ABU DHABI,19th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, attended the opening of the fourth edition of ‘’Make it in the Emirates'', taking place until May 22 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre under the theme “Advanced ...